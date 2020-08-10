Overview

Dr. Michael Poon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Poon works at San Buena Ventura Urology in Ventura, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA and Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.