Dr. Michael Pomerantz, MD
Dr. Michael Pomerantz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Pomerantz works at
Locations
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 435-5533
Coastal Medical Inc900 Warren Ave Ste 400, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 331-1221
- 3 6 Blackstone Valley Pl Unit 70, Lincoln, RI 02865 Directions (401) 333-3111
Hospital Affiliations
- Newport Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
He is an amazing Dr and he i recommend he and everyone. He cares about his patients and gives you all the time you need and explains it so you can understand it.
About Dr. Michael Pomerantz, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Pomerantz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pomerantz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pomerantz has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pomerantz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pomerantz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pomerantz.
