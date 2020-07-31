Overview

Dr. Michael Pomerantz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Pomerantz works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Providence, RI with other offices in East Providence, RI and Lincoln, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.