Dr. Michael Polski, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Faith Community Hospital and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.



Dr. Polski works at Michael J. Polski, M.D., PA, DBA, Live Oak Family Medicine in Burleson, TX with other offices in Jacksboro, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.