Overview

Dr. Michael Polo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Polo works at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.