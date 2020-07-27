Overview

Dr. Michael Pollock, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Pollock works at Little Rock Hematology Oncology in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Abdominoplasty and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.