Dr. Michael Pollock, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (17)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Pollock, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

Dr. Pollock works at Little Rock Hematology Oncology in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Abdominoplasty and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Little Rock Hematology Oncology
    9500 Kanis Rd, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 227-9080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Abdominoplasty
Incisional Hernia
Treatment frequency



Ventral Hernia
Abdominoplasty
Incisional Hernia
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gallstones
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Wound Repair
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Colectomy
Gallbladder Removal
Hernia Repair
Ileus
Pelvic Abscess
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Appendectomy, Open
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastrotomy
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Pyloric Stenosis
Rib Fracture
Secondary Malignancies
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tracheal Surgery
Traumatic Brain Injury
Umbilical Hernia
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acid Reflux Surgery
Anorectal Abscess
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Drainage
Bladder Surgery
Breast Cancer
Burn Injuries
Carotid Artery Stent Placement
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Cystotomy
Decortication and Pleurectomy
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Duodenal Polypectomy
Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Varices
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Esophagomyotomy
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastrectomy
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hepatectomy
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia
Laparotomy
Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Lymphangioma
Meckel's Diverticulum
Megacolon
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroidectomy
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Puncture Aspiration
Pyloromyotomy
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Grafts
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Sphincterotomy
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
Thyroid Biopsy
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Nodule
Total Splenectomy With Robotic Assistance
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Ulcerative Colitis
Vagotomy
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 27, 2020
    Fantastic experience! Dr. Pollack was called in to consult while I was in the hospital with severe stomach pain. He was there every day and called in the best Infectious Dr. Delap to work with him. He spent time to answer questions before and after surgery, and he took good care of me.
    Danny — Jul 27, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Pollock, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457303224
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Pollock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pollock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pollock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pollock works at Little Rock Hematology Oncology in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Pollock’s profile.

    Dr. Pollock has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Abdominoplasty and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

