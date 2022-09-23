See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Flemington, NJ
Dr. Michael Pollack, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (96)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Pollack, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.

Dr. Pollack works at Hunterdon Orthopedic Institute in Flemington, NJ with other offices in Somerville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hunterdon Pediatrics Associates
    6 Sand Hill Rd Ste 102, Flemington, NJ 08822 (908) 782-0600
    Orthopaedic Institute in Somerset
    80 W Main St, Somerville, NJ 08876 (908) 782-0600
    Hunterdon Orthopaedic Institute
    8100 Wescott Dr Ste 101, Flemington, NJ 08822 (908) 782-0600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hunterdon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Arthritis

Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 96 ratings
    Patient Ratings (96)
    5 Star
    (81)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Pollack, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1205832037
    Education & Certifications

    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Pollack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pollack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pollack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    96 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

