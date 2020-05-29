Dr. Michael Poliskie, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poliskie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Poliskie, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Poliskie, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Orange County Global Medical Center and Placentia-Linda Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Michael K Poliskie, D.P.M.13420 Newport Ave Ste E, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 352-5550Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Orange County Global Medical Center
- Placentia-Linda Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can't express the extent of services that Dr. P brings to his patients. My 95 year old mom sees him for an ankle wound and he has not done less than amazing getting her wound healed. I visit my mom from NC at least 5 times a year, pre covid-19, and he always treats her with compassion. He has even called me in NC to discuss her medical needs. I cannot enough express my sincere appreciation for all that he has done for her. He is an amazing specialist and I hope this review will go out to future patients of his. I give him the gold medal if there was a thing in the medical community!! Thank you so much Dr. Poliskie for taking such good care of my mom!!
About Dr. Michael Poliskie, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477658391
Education & Certifications
- Western Med Ctr
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poliskie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poliskie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poliskie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poliskie speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Poliskie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poliskie.
