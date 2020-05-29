Overview

Dr. Michael Poliskie, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Orange County Global Medical Center and Placentia-Linda Hospital.



Dr. Poliskie works at California Foot & Ankle Group, Inc in Tustin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.