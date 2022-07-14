Dr. Michael Polinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Polinsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Polinsky, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They completed their residency with U MI
Dr. Polinsky works at
Locations
-
1
Neurosurgery and Neurology, LLC232 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 400, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 878-2888Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
Neurosurgical Associates of St. Louis5301 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Ste 105, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (888) 828-8608
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Polinsky?
Dr. Polinsky was a godsend. He was able to see me, take care of me, and fix my back pain. His office staff was kind and generous!
About Dr. Michael Polinsky, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1134183205
Education & Certifications
- U MI
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polinsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polinsky works at
Dr. Polinsky has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Scoliosis and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Polinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.