Dr. Michael Poku, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Poku, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

Dr. Poku works at Oak Street Health Arlington in Arlington, TX with other offices in Benbrook, TX and Carrollton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oak Street Health Arlington
    4801 S Cooper St Ste 401, Arlington, TX 76017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 385-2246
    Oak Street Health Benbrook
    8840 Benbrook Blvd # 101, Benbrook, TX 76126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 385-2246
    Oak Street Health Carrollton
    1213 E Trinity Mills Rd # 173, Carrollton, TX 75006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 385-2246

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 16, 2016
    He was very helpful , polite , and handsome ??
    Hi'dyesha Wilkerson in Baltimore , Maryland — Mar 16, 2016
    About Dr. Michael Poku, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1215322177
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
    • Clinical Pathology and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Methodist Dallas Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Poku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poku has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Poku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Poku. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poku.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.