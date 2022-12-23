Overview

Dr. Michael Poiesz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and HCA Florida West Hospital.



Dr. Poiesz works at Ocala Oncology/Florida Cancer Affiliates in Lady Lake, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.