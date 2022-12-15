Dr. Michael Podraza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Podraza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Podraza, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Podraza, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Saint Francis Women's Health & Fertility6005 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 254-8180Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Podraza and his staff are always so professional, timely and responsive!
About Dr. Michael Podraza, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1255566824
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
