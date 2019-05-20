Overview

Dr. Michael Pochron, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Pochron works at Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons in Southfield, MI with other offices in Beverly Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Carpal Tunnel Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.