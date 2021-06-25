Dr. Michael Pizzillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pizzillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pizzillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Pizzillo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Jessica Fleischer, MD401 S Van Brunt St Ste 3, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 569-2770Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturday7:30am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Pizzillo, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1740234582
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pizzillo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pizzillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pizzillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pizzillo has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pizzillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Pizzillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pizzillo.
