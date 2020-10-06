Overview

Dr. Michael Pittaro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Pittaro works at CARDIOLOGY PHYSICIANS OF FAIRFIELD COUNTY CARDIOLOGY LLC in Stamford, CT with other offices in Bridgeport, CT, Trumbull, CT and Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.