See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Michael Pitman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Pitman, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.5 (113)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Pitman, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Pitman works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Vocal Cord Nodule and Vocal Cord Polyp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion
    180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Polyp
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Polyp

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Surgery, Endoscopic Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Videostroboscopy Chevron Icon
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Laryngotracheal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Larynx Repair Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spasmodic Dysphonia Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Disorders Chevron Icon
Tracheal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Cyst Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Surgery Chevron Icon
Vocal Fold Medialization Surgery Chevron Icon
Vocal Fold Scarring Chevron Icon
Vocal Granuloma Chevron Icon
Vocal Papilloma Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 113 ratings
    Patient Ratings (113)
    5 Star
    (98)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pitman?

    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr Pitman pays attention and ensures follow up.
    — Dec 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Pitman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Pitman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pitman to family and friends

    Dr. Pitman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pitman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Pitman, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Pitman, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184683476
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Pitman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pitman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pitman works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pitman’s profile.

    Dr. Pitman has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Vocal Cord Nodule and Vocal Cord Polyp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pitman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    113 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Pitman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.