Dr. Michael Pitman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pitman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Pitman, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Pitman works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pitman?
Dr Pitman pays attention and ensures follow up.
About Dr. Michael Pitman, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1184683476
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pitman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pitman accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pitman works at
Dr. Pitman has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Vocal Cord Nodule and Vocal Cord Polyp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pitman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.