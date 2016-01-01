Overview

Dr. Michael Piper, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Piper works at Digestive Health Associates in Warren, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI and Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.