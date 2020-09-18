Dr. Michael Pinzur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinzur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pinzur, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Pinzur, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Pinzur works at
Locations
Loyola Center for Health at Maywood2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-3834Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Loyola Center for Health at Oakbrook Terrace1S260 Summit Ave Fl 1, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
the best Dr ever, highly recommend Dr
About Dr. Michael Pinzur, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1356315659
Education & Certifications
- Northwest Meml Hosp
- Rush Medical College
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Orthopedic Surgery
