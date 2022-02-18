Dr. Pinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Pinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Pinson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital, Mizell Memorial Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.
Dr. Pinson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dothan Neurology Clinic PC4300 W Main St Ste 102, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-9564
-
2
Cardiology Associates PA1118 Ross Clark Cir Ste 501, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-9564
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
- Mizell Memorial Hospital
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pinson?
Dr. Michael Pinson is an amazing person and physician! I had the dubious honor of being his first pace maker install (of over 10,000) that got infected. He is the only one of my many doctor's over the years to have my number on his personal cell phone and vice versa. He was so bothered by it that he called multiple times (HE called) for two days until he, I, and my sister who's a nurse practioner concurred on removing it and waiting for the infection o subside. He is an extremely profession doctor, so some might misconstrue his focus on me as egotistical. Nothing could be further from the truth; he's the doctor you want when things go sideways! I moved from Webb back to my lake jordan home 8 yes ago, but Michael will be putting in my new unit in 18 months, yep, I'll be driving 160 miles back to Dothan because he's the best of he best! Pinson and Guinn literally saved my life 4 times in one day and then had the humor to give me grief for resisting getting the pacer/defib unit put in.
About Dr. Michael Pinson, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1760476212
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinson works at
Dr. Pinson has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.