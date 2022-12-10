Dr. Michael Pinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pinsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Pinsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.
Ochsner Specialty Health Center - Slidell1850 Gause Blvd E Ste 101, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 639-3777
- Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Very satisfied with the visit. Dr and staff were very polite and attentive. Dr Pinsky was easy to talk to and explained everything in depth so we could understand what was going on.
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1164749909
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
- Urology
Dr. Pinsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinsky has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pinsky speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.