Dr. Michael Pingree, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Pingree, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Valley City, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Locations
John F Bermen MD3465 S Pioneer Pkwy Ste 5, West Valley City, UT 84120 Directions (801) 966-0081
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great..He will be doing my eye exams in the future
About Dr. Michael Pingree, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1982716031
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pingree has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pingree accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pingree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pingree works at
Dr. Pingree has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pingree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pingree. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pingree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pingree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pingree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.