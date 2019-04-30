Overview

Dr. Michael Pingree, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Valley City, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Pingree works at JOHN F BERMEN MD in West Valley City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.