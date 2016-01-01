Overview

Dr. Michael Pinell, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.



Dr. Pinell works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

