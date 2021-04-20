Dr. Michael Pincus, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pincus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pincus, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Pincus, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (309) 846-6143
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pincus is a patient, empathetic, very knowledgeable practitioner. He has been my specialist for Sarcoidosis.
About Dr. Michael Pincus, DO
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pincus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pincus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pincus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pincus has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pincus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pincus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pincus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pincus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pincus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.