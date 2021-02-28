Overview

Dr. Michael Pietrusik, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY and is affiliated with Brooks-TLC Hospital System.



Dr. Pietrusik works at Michael J Pietrusik DPM in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Fredonia, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.