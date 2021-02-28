Dr. Michael Pietrusik, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pietrusik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pietrusik, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Pietrusik, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY and is affiliated with Brooks-TLC Hospital System.
Dr. Pietrusik works at
Locations
Michael J Pietrusik Dpm3277 S PARK AVE, Buffalo, NY 14218 Directions (716) 822-3411
- 2 268 W Main St, Fredonia, NY 14063 Directions (716) 672-5225
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooks-TLC Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Listened, answered all questions and very professional - highly recommend - very knowledgeable
About Dr. Michael Pietrusik, DPM
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1356368864
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY
