Dr. Michael Pierce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pierce, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Pierce, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Pierce works at
Locations
-
1
Michael J. Pierce MD LLC701 HEBRON AVE, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 657-8140
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pierce?
This physician is a faithful partner - diagnostically and therapeutically with any patient who is truly engaged in the process of healing. I highly recommend this physician
About Dr. Michael Pierce, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1760453138
Education & Certifications
- University Hosps Cleveland Case Western Res University
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pierce has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pierce accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pierce works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.