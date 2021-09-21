See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Michael Piegari, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (48)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Piegari, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.

Dr. Piegari works at The Center For Advanced Hrt Flr in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Hermann Medical Group Texas Medical Center Neurology
    6400 Fannin St Ste 2440, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 704-1500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
High Risk Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
High Risk Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venipuncture Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 21, 2021
    Dr. Piegari is an amazing doctor. He delivered both of our babies and both experiences were wonderful. I highly recommend Dr. Piegari, you will be in great hands!
    V. Mueller — Sep 21, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Piegari, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285857714
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Muhlenberg College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Piegari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piegari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Piegari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Piegari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Piegari works at The Center For Advanced Hrt Flr in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Piegari’s profile.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Piegari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piegari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piegari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piegari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

