Dr. Michael Piegari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Piegari, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Piegari works at
Locations
Memorial Hermann Medical Group Texas Medical Center Neurology6400 Fannin St Ste 2440, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 704-1500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Piegari is an amazing doctor. He delivered both of our babies and both experiences were wonderful. I highly recommend Dr. Piegari, you will be in great hands!
About Dr. Michael Piegari, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Muhlenberg College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piegari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piegari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piegari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piegari speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Piegari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piegari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piegari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piegari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.