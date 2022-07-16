Overview

Dr. Michael Pick, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Carlinville Area Hospital, Decatur Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Mason District Hospital, Pana Community Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pick works at Springfield Clinic in Springfield, IL with other offices in Decatur, IL and Lincoln, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.