Dr. Michael Picco, MD
Dr. Michael Picco, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Mayo Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine - Jacksonville7826 Ozark Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 944-4255
Dr. PICCO IS THE MOST PROFESSIONAL AND KNOWLEDGEABLE PHYSCIAN I HAVE EVER MET. I HAD WENT TO THREE GASTROENTEROLOGIST BEFORE HIM AND NO ONE COULD FIND OUT WHAT WAS WRONG WITH ME. HE DID AND HAS BEEN MY PHYSCIAN FOR 7 YEARS. IT IS A RARE DISEASE AND HE NEVER GAVE UP AND TILL HE FOUND THE ANSWER. HE HAS ALWAYS BEEN THERE AND ANSWERED ALL MY QUESTIONS. THANK YOU DR. PICCO. 5 STARS FOR YOU.
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1972592855
- Johns Hopkins University School Med|Yale New Haven Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Dr. Picco has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Picco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Picco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Picco.
