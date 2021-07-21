Dr. Michael Picco, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Picco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Picco, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Picco, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA.
Locations
Skagit Regional Clinics - Pediatrics2320 Freeway Dr, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 Directions (360) 814-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Skagit Valley Hospital
- Whidbeyhealth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Picco's for almost 14 years and his competence is equal to his caring and compassion.
About Dr. Michael Picco, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1194907337
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Picco has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Picco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Picco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Picco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Picco.
