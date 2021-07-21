See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Mount Vernon, WA
Overview

Dr. Michael Picco, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. 

Dr. Picco works at Skagit Regional Health in Mount Vernon, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skagit Regional Clinics - Pediatrics
    2320 Freeway Dr, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 814-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Skagit Valley Hospital
  • Whidbeyhealth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Meniscus Surgery
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Abdominal Pain
Meniscus Surgery
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 21, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Picco's for almost 14 years and his competence is equal to his caring and compassion.
    Dr. P. Connell — Jul 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Picco, DO
    About Dr. Michael Picco, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194907337
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Picco, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Picco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Picco has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Picco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Picco works at Skagit Regional Health in Mount Vernon, WA. View the full address on Dr. Picco’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Picco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Picco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Picco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Picco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

