Dr. Michael Piazza, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Piazza works at Orthopaedic Specialties of Tampa Bay in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.