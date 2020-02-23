Dr. Michael Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Phillips, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Phillips, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South, Hillcrest Medical Center and Integris Grove Hospital.
Locations
Cardiovascular Surgical Specia1265 S Utica Ave Ste 105, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 592-0999
Okmulgee Women's Healthcare P.c.1101 S Belmont Ave Ste 105, Okmulgee, OK 74447 Directions (918) 749-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Integris Grove Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Phillips did a great job with my dad. Followed up on his care, was always clear and direct with information, and made us feel comfortable that he was getting the BEST possible care.
About Dr. Michael Phillips, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Aortic Aneurysm and Thyroid Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
