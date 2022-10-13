Overview

Dr. Michael Phillips, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at Visiting Physicians Assoc in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Burleson, TX and Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.