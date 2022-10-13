Dr. Michael Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Phillips, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Phillips, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Phillips works at
Locations
1
Visiting Physicians Assoc1301 W 7th St Ste 121, Fort Worth, TX 76102 Directions (817) 348-0425
2
Burleson Location649 NE Alsbury Blvd, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 463-4343
3
OPTIMAL Pain & Regenerative Medicine800 W Arbrook Blvd Ste 120, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 468-4343Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor! I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Michael Phillips, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Texas Technical University
- Texas Tech University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.