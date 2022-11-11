Overview

Dr. Michael Phillips, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their residency with BAYLOR UNIVERSITY



Dr. Phillips works at Austin Area OBGYN & Fertility in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.