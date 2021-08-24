Overview

Dr. Michael Phillips, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Spartanburg Medical Center and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Phillips works at Advanced Eye Care Of Upstate in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.