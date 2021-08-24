Dr. Michael Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Phillips, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Phillips, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Spartanburg Medical Center and St. Francis Downtown.
Locations
Advanced Eye Care of the Upstate PA10 Enterprise Blvd Ste 208, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 254-6070
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Phillips and his staff are the best!!
About Dr. Michael Phillips, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Roanoke Meml Hosp
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- University Of Mississippi School Of Pharmacy
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Blepharitis and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
