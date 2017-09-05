Dr. Michael Phelps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phelps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Phelps, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Phelps, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tigard, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps works at
Bridge Board Family Medicine16083 SW Upper Boones Ferry Rd Ste 130, Tigard, OR 97224 Directions (503) 449-6939
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Phelps?
After talking through my issues with Dr. Phelps, I'd like to post an updated review. Dr. Phelps is clearly committed to providing the best care he can for his patients. We also walked through the specific issues I had earlier this year and he provided more information for ongoing care that will help me moving forward. So I will continue to be a patient and am glad I feel confident working on my continued healthcare with Dr. Phelps and his staff.
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1699060780
- Family Medicine Of Southwest Washington
- OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Washington
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Phelps has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phelps accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phelps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phelps works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Phelps. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phelps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phelps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phelps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.