Dr. Michael Peyser, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Peyser, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 55 Spindrift Dr Ste 220, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 626-6300
-
2
Kaleida Health100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 626-6300Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Milard Fillmore Suburban Hospital1540 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 568-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
If you're looking for Dr. McSteamy that is all fluff and no substance then Dr. Peyser isn't for you. If you're looking for somebody who honestly cares and pushes for every one of his patients then then you rest in expert hands with Dr. Peyser. Furthermore Peyser might be even more rare. He's a seldom seen mix of everything good that makes a great doctor. I'm known as a very judgy person. However even a selfish person like me sees Dr. Peyser as being in the top 1% of doctors. The world could use more like him!
About Dr. Michael Peyser, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1881671238
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- General Surgery
