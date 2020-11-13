Overview

Dr. Michael Peyser, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.