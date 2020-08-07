Dr. Michael Petty, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Petty, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Petty, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.
Dr. Petty works at
Locations
Petty Clinic, PLLC105 Old Hewitt Rd Ste 100, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 424-6578
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Petty is personally involved in health decisions with a professional answer and he CARES . Pete S
About Dr. Michael Petty, DO
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1700850682
Education & Certifications
- Christus Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Baylor University
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Petty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petty.
