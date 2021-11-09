Dr. Michael Petrocelli, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrocelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Petrocelli, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Collier Podiatry P.A.1715 Heritage Trl Ste 204, Naples, FL 34112 Directions (239) 775-0019
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Petrocelli?
There is NOTHING to be improved upon. Can't improve greatness and he is absolutely the best podiatrist I've been to and hands down the best support staff I've seen!
About Dr. Michael Petrocelli, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petrocelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petrocelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petrocelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petrocelli works at
Dr. Petrocelli has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petrocelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrocelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrocelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrocelli, there are benefits to both methods.