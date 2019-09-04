Overview

Dr. Michael Petrizzi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Petrizzi works at Hanover Family Physicians - Atlee Station in Mechanicsville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.