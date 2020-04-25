Dr. Michael Petranek, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petranek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Petranek, DPM
Dr. Michael Petranek, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Stonesprings Hospital Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Fairfax Surgical Center LP10730 Main St, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (571) 470-7783
Family Foot & Ankle Center - Fairfax9918 Main St, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 977-4688Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Reston Surgery Center LP1860 Town Center Dr Ste G100, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-4689
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Doctor and staff are friendly and professional.
About Dr. Michael Petranek, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown Hospital|Inova Fairfax Hospital
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Petranek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petranek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petranek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petranek has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petranek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Petranek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petranek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petranek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petranek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.