Dr. Michael Petersen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Petersen works at Vascular Associates Of Long Island, P.C. in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Lymphedema and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.