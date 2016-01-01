Overview

Dr. Michael Petersen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Davis, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Sutter Davis Hospital.



Dr. Petersen works at SUTTER DAVIS ORTHOPAEDICS in Davis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.