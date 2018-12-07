Dr. Michael Peters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Peters, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Peters, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Chi Health Immanuel, Faith Regional Health Services, Methodist Hospital and Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Peters works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Physicians Clinic - Westroads Office Park1120 N 103rd Plz, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 391-5055
Hospital Affiliations
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Faith Regional Health Services
- Methodist Hospital
- Montgomery County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peters?
Doctor Michael Peters as an excellent cardiologist. He does not rush during appointments . He always asks and explains medical questions that it’s easy to understand. He is very knowledgeable and has excellent bedside manners . I highly recommend doctors Peters :))
About Dr. Michael Peters, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1598726580
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Hosp/Creighton U
- The Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peters works at
Dr. Peters has seen patients for Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia, Cardiomyopathy and Dilated, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.