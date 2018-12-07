Overview

Dr. Michael Peters, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Chi Health Immanuel, Faith Regional Health Services, Methodist Hospital and Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Peters works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia, Cardiomyopathy and Dilated along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.