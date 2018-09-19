Overview

Dr. Michael Peters, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albertville, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center South.



Dr. Peters works at Sand Mountain Family Prac Ctr in Albertville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.