Dr. Michael Pertschuk, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Pertschuk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coatesville, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital.

Dr. Pertschuk works at NORTH AMERICAN PARTNERS IN ANESTHESIA LLP in Coatesville, PA with other offices in Marlton, NJ and Wayne, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Inpatient Hospital for Eating Disorders
    201 Reeceville Rd, Coatesville, PA 19320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 383-8369
    www.EDTConline.com (Outpatient Services)
    750 Route 73 S Ste 104, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 810-0100
    141 W Wayne Ave, Wayne, PA 19087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 687-2141

  • Brandywine Hospital

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Autism
  View other providers who treat Phobia
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 12, 2016
    The closest to healthy that I've been in 11 years was because of Dr Pertschuk. His consults can be brief but he hears every single thing you say. Don't let the laptop fool you, he is listening.
    Jane in Somewhere, NY — Mar 12, 2016
    About Dr. Michael Pertschuk, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pennsylvania
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Pertschuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pertschuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pertschuk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pertschuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pertschuk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pertschuk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pertschuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pertschuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

