Dr. Michael Persky, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Persky, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 9785 Queens Blvd Fl 3, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 261-9100
Pancreatic Cancer Center160 E 34th St Fl 9, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 731-6644
Nyc Health Hospitals Bellevue462 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 562-4141
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
He was one of the doctors who participated in my complex and long surgery on May 26/2022 for chordoma in cervical spine. He is an excellent doctor, he explains very well your medical condition and possible treatments with the advantages and possible disadvantages, very reliable. highly recommended.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1043502933
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
