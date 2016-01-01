Dr. Michael Persenaire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Persenaire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Persenaire, MD
Dr. Michael Persenaire, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Main Hospital325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Multiple Sclerosis Center At Northwest Hospital1536 N 115th St Ste 130, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- English
- 1437449535
- Neurology
Dr. Persenaire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Persenaire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
