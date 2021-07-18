Overview

Dr. Michael Pernula, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med.



Dr. Pernula works at Center for Sight in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.