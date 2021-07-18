See All Ophthalmologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Michael Pernula, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Pernula, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med.

Dr. Pernula works at Center for Sight in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tigran Kostanyan, MD
Dr. David Malitz, MD
Dr. Eissa Hanna, MD
Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Sight
    5871 W CRAIG RD, Las Vegas, NV 89130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 724-2020
  2. 2
    Tivoli Village
    330 S Rampart Blvd Ste 360, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 724-2020
  3. 3
    Henderson Office
    10521 Jeffreys St Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 724-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Astigmatism
Stye
Dry Eyes
Astigmatism
Stye

Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Astigmatism
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Blepharitis
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Pinguecula
Pterygium
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blocked Tear Duct
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion
Esophoria
Esotropia
Exophoria
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Spasm
Farsightedness
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Macular Edema
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Ocular Prosthetics
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Refractive Error
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 18, 2021
    Dr pernula restored my vision completely! He is my hero I was practically blind with cataracts, and he gave me back near perfect vision
    Jeanne Ivanyi — Jul 18, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Pernula, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1598064909
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ of NV Sch of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Pernula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pernula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pernula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pernula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Pernula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pernula.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pernula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pernula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

