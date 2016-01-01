Overview

Dr. Michael Perlman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Perlman works at Riverside Medical Group in North Bergen, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.