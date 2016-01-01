Dr. Michael Perlman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Perlman, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Perlman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.
Dr. Perlman works at
Riverside Medical Group939 KENNEDY BLVD, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 864-2484
- Palisades Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1861501470
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
