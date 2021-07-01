Dr. Michael Perkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Perkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Perkins, MD is a Pulmonologist in Enfield, CT. They graduated from Drexel University Medical College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Perkins works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Hazard Ave Ste 207, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 524-4550
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group163 Broadway St, Colchester, CT 06415 Directions (860) 537-4601
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Perkins explains your condition throughly and understandably. He is also kind and compassionate, and cares about you as a patient. I would recommend him without hesitation.
About Dr. Michael Perkins, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Tufts Medical Center
- Drexel University Medical College
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perkins works at
Dr. Perkins has seen patients for Asthma, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Perkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkins.
