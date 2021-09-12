Overview

Dr. Michael Perez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Perez works at Novant Health Bull Run Family Medicine (Haymarket) in Manassas, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA, South Riding, VA and Haymarket, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.